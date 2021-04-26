Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.16. 42,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

