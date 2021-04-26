Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $103,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

