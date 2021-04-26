Honeywell International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.56. 165,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.