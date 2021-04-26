Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

NYSE:HON opened at $225.83 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

