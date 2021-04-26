HOQU (HQX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,061.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. HOQU has a total market cap of $527,669.14 and $74,061.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

