HOQU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626,290.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. HOQU has a market cap of $507,124.13 and $626,290.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

