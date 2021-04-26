Horizen Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $161.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $123.80 or 0.00232424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.00413779 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00152627 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,016,225 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

