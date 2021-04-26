Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report sales of $58.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the highest is $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

