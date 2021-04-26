Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

