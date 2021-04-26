Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $71,488.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,826 shares in the company, valued at $571,601.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMHC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.89. 18,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,513. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

