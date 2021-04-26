Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 135,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $69.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.