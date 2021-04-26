HSBC Downgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Reduce

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. 95,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

