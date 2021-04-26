Hubbell Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.48. 276,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,007. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average is $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

