Humaniq Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $53,984.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

