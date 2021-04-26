Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

