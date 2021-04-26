Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.97 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $227.97 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $53,738.60 or 1.00079258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

