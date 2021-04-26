Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

