HYCON (HYC) Price Down 18.3% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $607,149.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003665 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00143730 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,651,747 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,651,745 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

