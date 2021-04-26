Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,818.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $974,431.96 and $76,818.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

