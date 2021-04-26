HyperBurn Hits Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One HyperBurn coin can currently be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00018311 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperBurn has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $594.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperBurn has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

