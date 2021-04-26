HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003140 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $76.14 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,844.40 or 1.00079498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.87 or 0.01209760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00516138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00385377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

