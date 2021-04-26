HyperExchange (HX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $38,268.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00280604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.01005498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.28 or 0.00697061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,400.12 or 1.00257406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

