Hyve (HYVE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $791,331.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

