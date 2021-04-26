IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently:

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/12/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00.

3/29/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $250.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

