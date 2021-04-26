IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
