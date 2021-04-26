IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

