IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

