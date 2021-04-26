IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 991,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 362,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

