IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

