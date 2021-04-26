IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $327.73 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

