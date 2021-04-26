IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 129.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 25.4% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

HUM opened at $448.64 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.46 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

