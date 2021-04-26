IBM Retirement Fund Has $15.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.