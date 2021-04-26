IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $673.35 and a 200-day moving average of $713.41. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

