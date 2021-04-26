IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

