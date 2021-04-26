IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

