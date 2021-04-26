IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.