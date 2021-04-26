IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

