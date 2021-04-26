IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.