IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,006 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

