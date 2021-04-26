IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,163 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

