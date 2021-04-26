IBM Retirement Fund Sells 822 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.