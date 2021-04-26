IBM Retirement Fund Sells 929 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

