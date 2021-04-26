iBTC Achieves Market Cap of $27,163.61 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $27,163.61 and $13.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00722455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.10 or 0.99823924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

