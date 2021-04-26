ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $11.23 or 0.00020920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and $344,531.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00284584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.00985398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00726663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,433.54 or 0.99505935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

