Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

