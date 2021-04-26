Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.21

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $7,160.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00284245 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00032637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,874,498 coins and its circulating supply is 40,312,241 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.