IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $72.48 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. IDEX has a total market cap of $72.48 million and $14.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

