IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

