IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,761. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

