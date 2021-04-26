IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEX traded as high as $228.01 and last traded at $227.36, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.19.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.