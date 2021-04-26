Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 24.9% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $18.71 million and $1.27 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00026316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

